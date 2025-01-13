Foreign investment to be encouraged: Qaiser Sheikh

Karachi - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has said that foreign investment will be encouraged in Pakistan, and the $25 million investment from the friendly country of Denmark is a sign of confidence.

He made these remarks while addressing a ceremony at a local hotel following the inauguration of the International Cargo Terminal Private Limited, established at Port Qasim.

On this occasion, Danish Ambassador to Pakistan Jakob Linulf, ICT Senior Vice President Syed Imdad Hussain Jafri, Managing Director Asim Saeed Khan, Morten Jaepelt, and others also spoke. Shields were presented to the chief guest and other attendees at the ceremony.

The minister stated that 90 percent of goods in Pakistan are transported by sea, which underscores Pakistan’s importance to the region. He mentioned that Central Asian countries can use Pakistan’s sea route for their trade. He added that Port Qasim is an institution that earned Rs42 billion last year. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is working tirelessly to improve the country’s economy.

“Today, the 4,000-container capacity has been expanded to 22,000 containers. We want Gwadar Port to have a 60 percent share in Pakistan’s import and export,” Sheikh said, adding that in the coming time, 500 ships may come to Gadani for scrapping. Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf stated that the International Cargo Terminal project is an example of the long-standing friendship and trust between the two countries, and they plan to invest more in the future.

Syed Imdad Hussain Jafri and MD ICT Asim Saeed Khan also spoke at the event.