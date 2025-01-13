Monday, January 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FTO issues Rs21b in refunds for taxpayers in 2024

NEWS WIRE
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, after completing the prescribed process, successfully issued refunds totaling Rs21 billion to aggrieved taxpayers in 2024, all within the ambit of the law.

Addressing an awareness session with the business community here on Sunday, Coordinator to FTO Muhammad Farhan Munir stated that numerous refund complaints received nationwide during the period under review were processed according to the law, and orders for refunds were issued promptly. He emphasised that the business community had shown full confidence in the FTO’s performance, particularly in the timely resolution of their genuine grievances.

Farhan Munir revealed that 66.55 percent more complaints were filed last year compared to previous years, with an impressive 95.96 percent of them being resolved by providing lawful relief to the complainants. He assured aggrieved taxpayers, importers, and exporters that they could approach any regional FTO office or directly file complaints through various channels—email, fax, post, website, or WhatsApp—which would be processed within 24 hours.

CDA seals petrol pump in F-6, takes possession

On the other hand, Farhan Munir urged participants to pay their Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) taxes on time to help ensure the smooth running of state affairs. He highlighted the government’s commitment to the welfare of the business community and its continuous efforts to create an environment conducive to ease of doing business, offering a range of unprecedented incentives for economic growth. He also announced that the FTO would visit Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Government College University Faisalabad in the coming months, followed by a visit to the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry next month, at the invitation of FTO Coordinator Saif-ur-Rehman. These visits aimed to engage with traders in South Punjab.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1736663513.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025