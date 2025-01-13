FWO completes strategic Jaglot-Skardu Road project

SKARDU - The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has completed the strategic Jaglot-Skardu Road project, transforming a challenging 13-hour journey through Pakistan’s northern mountains into a three-hour drive. According to media reports, the 167-kilometer highway connects Gilgit-Baltistan’s key urban centers through previously difficult terrain. Initially awarded to an international contractor for PKR 52 billion in 2015, the project faced implementation challenges until FWO took over in 2017. The organization completed the highway at a reduced cost of PKR 31 billion, incorporating 28 bridges and 484 culverts along the route. The highway’s construction required significant engineering expertise due to its location along natural fault lines and exposure to seasonal mud floods. The National Highway Authority has identified 11 critical points requiring additional protective infrastructure, including shelters and tunnels. Twenty personnel lost their lives during the construction and maintenance phases of the project. FWO continues to maintain the highway at an annual cost of PKR 600 million. The completed road extends three kilometers beyond its original 164-kilometer plan to enhance public accessibility. The infrastructure project represents a significant development for the Gilgit-Baltistan region, improving connectivity and reducing travel times between major population centers. The highway traverses challenging mountainous terrain subject to various geological and weather-related hazards. Environmental factors and natural water channels frequently cause mud floods along the route, necessitating ongoing maintenance and safety measures.

Local authorities anticipate the improved infrastructure will contribute to regional development and accessibility, though specific economic impact data remains to be gathered. The project’s completion marks a significant milestone in northern Pakistan’s transportation infrastructure development.