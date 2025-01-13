GB’s export potential of dry fruits vital for economic growth

GILGIT - Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is blessed with a unique climate and fertile soil that enable the production of an impressive variety of dry fruits, ranging from apricots and almonds to walnuts and cherries. The region’s produce stands out for its taste, quality, and nutritional value.

However, despite its huge potential, GB’s fruit industry remains an underutilized asset in Pakistan’s economic portfolio, primarily due to inadequate infrastructure, limited marketing strategies, and a lack of global exposure.

GB’s geography and climate provide the ideal conditions for producing high-quality fruits such as apricots, almonds, walnuts, and cherries. Recent reports reveal that the region produces over 3,000 metric tons of dry apricots, an equal quantity of almonds, and a staggering 100,000 metric tons of walnuts annually. Additionally, the region’s cherries have gained recognition for their distinct flavor and quality, recently making headlines for their successful export to China. In 2024, a significant milestone was achieved when Gilgit-Baltistan’s cherry growers exported a large consignment to China, earning both praise and financial returns. The cherries, known for their superior sweetness and organic cultivation, were well-received in Chinese markets. This successful venture highlights the immense potential of expanding fruit exports from the region to international markets.

One of the standout features of Gilgit-Baltistan’s fruits is their exceptional nutritional value. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, they serve as a healthy snack option for consumers worldwide.

“Dry fruits from this region are nutritional powerhouses,” says Dr Sara Khan, a nutritionist based in Gilgit. “They are rich in vitamins essential for immune support, skin health, and heart health. For instance, apricots are loaded with vitamins A and C, while almonds and walnuts provide protein and healthy fats essential for overall well-being. Including these in the daily diet can significantly improve health.”

Beyond their economic significance, the fruits of Gilgit-Baltistan hold cultural and traditional value. “We take great pride in our dry fruits, especially apricots, cherries, and walnuts,” says Karim Shah, a dry fruit farmer from Hunza. “These fruits are not just a source of income; they are deeply rooted in our culture and heritage.”

The organic nature of these fruits adds to their appeal. Grown without pesticides and nurtured using traditional irrigation methods, they align with the increasing global demand for eco-friendly and organic products. This presents an opportunity to market these fruits as premium-quality items in international markets.

Despite its potential, the fruit industry in Gilgit-Baltistan faces several challenges. According to Nisar Ahmed, a local marketing expert, a lack of infrastructure, limited cold storage facilities, and insufficient marketing strategies are major hurdles.

“To tap into the global market, we need to invest in packaging and labeling to highlight our products’ unique qualities,” Ahmed suggests. “Participation in international food expos, the use of social media for e-marketing, and forging partnerships with global distributors can help expand market reach.

Additionally, emphasizing sustainable farming practices can attract eco-conscious consumers.”

He added, “The government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have a crucial role in unlocking the export potential of Gilgit-Baltistan’s fruit industry. Establishing cold storage facilities, providing financial support, and imparting training to farmers to meet international quality standards are essential steps,” he explained. “Furthermore, aligning production cycles with global demand and introducing certification programs can ensure the region’s fruits find a place on the shelves of global markets,” Nisar said.

The retired Director of Agriculture and Livestock Gilgit-Baltistan highlighted the potential economic benefits: “If properly marketed, the region’s farmers could earn over $20 million annually from dry fruit exports, compared to the current earnings of just Rs50 million.”

The region is a treasure trove of high-quality fruits, waiting to be discovered by the world. With strategic interventions, robust marketing efforts, and government support, the region can transform into a global hub for premium fruits.

Success stories like the cherry exports to China demonstrate the untapped potential of this industry. By investing in infrastructure, embracing modern marketing tools, and prioritizing eco-friendly practices, Gilgit-Baltistan’s fruit sector can become a significant contributor to Pakistan’s economy while uplifting the livelihoods of local communities.

As the world seeks healthier and organic food options, the fruits of Gilgit-Baltistan are poised to shine on the global stage, turning this hidden gem into a celebrated treasure.