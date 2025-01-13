Girls’ Education: Cornerstone for achieving success in life

Peshawar - In a world striving for equality and sustainable development, empowering girls through quality education stands as a cornerstone for achieving success in life.

Education is not just a fundamental human right, but a transformative force that can break cycles of poverty, enhance economic opportunities, and foster social progress worldwide.

Globally, millions of girls still face barriers to education due to various factors such as poverty, gender discrimination, early marriage, security issues, and cultural norms.

Like other developing Muslim countries, Pakistan, where half of its population is female, faces a concerning 49 percent literacy rate. Approximately 22.8 million children aged 5 to 8 years, including many girls, are currently out of school, said Professor Dr Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, former Chairman of the Institute of Education and Research at the University of Peshawar.

“When girls are educated, they are more likely to secure jobs, become entrepreneurs, and contribute to the economy,” he said.

He added that educated girls are more likely to make informed decisions about their health and the well-being of their families.

By fostering girls’ confidence, critical thinking, and leadership skills, education enables girls to advocate for their rights and participate actively in decision-making processes within their communities.

Dr Ibrahim said that educated mothers tend to invest in the education of their own children, perpetuating the cycle of growth and development while preparing a responsible generation to shoulder future responsibilities.

Experts welcomed the international conference on girls’ education, held over two days in Islamabad, expressing hope for practical solutions to the existing challenges facing girls’ education in Muslim communities, aligned with Islamic principles. Dr Ibrahim stressed the urgent need for solutions to key issues, such as high dropout rates after matriculation due to a lack of educational institutions, transport, socio-economic disparities, and early marriages.

The conference, attended by over 150 international dignitaries—including ministers, ambassadors, scholars, and representatives from organizations like OIC, UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Bank—aimed to create actionable recommendations to tackle these pressing issues. While lauding the federal government’s efforts in organizing the successful international conference on girls’ education, the experts noted that Pakistan’s global image had been significantly enhanced after this landmark event.

Ikhtiar Wali, PML-N KP Information Secretary, said that the impressive conference arranged by the government of Pakistan in partnership with the Muslim World League (MWL) provided a comprehensive platform to support girls’ education in Muslim societies, marking a significant step in advancing educational equality.

He added that women were being imparted special technical education and vocational skills under the Benazir Bhutto Income Support Program, enabling them to acquire dignified jobs, in addition to a special quota in Parliament and the civil service.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s inclusive inaugural address at the international conference, which called for unity within the Muslim world to promote girls’ education.

The key goal of the conference was to foster international collaboration among governments, Islamic organizations, and global civil groups, thereby building a network across Muslim nations to advance girls’ education and contribute to mutual economic development. The conference also aimed to implement the principles laid out in the Charters of Makkah, which advocate for unity and cooperation among Islamic schools of thought and sects, and to honor resolutions adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

Ambassador Manzoor further explained that the conference sent a powerful message to the world that Islam, as a religion of knowledge, peace, and civilization, supports all measures enabling girls’ access to education.

He deplored any actions or legislation that prevent girls from accessing education, clarifying that such practices contradict Islamic teachings. Manzoor emphasized the need for special development strategies to overcome the barriers impeding girls’ education.

“The ultimate goal is to empower women to contribute meaningfully to their communities and society at large, in line with Islamic principles and the resolutions discussed at the event,” he said. “This historic conference marked a critical step in ensuring that girls’ education becomes a global priority, particularly in Muslim-majority nations, and that the rights and opportunities of women are upheld across the world.”

“The future of education for girls depends on collaborative efforts. Governments must prioritize education funding, remove discriminatory policies, and create safe learning environments,” he expressed.

The experts said communities need to support girls’ education through awareness programs and by challenging traditional gender norms.

With collective action, the dream of universal girls’ education can become a reality, unlocking a brighter and more prosperous future for all. By investing in girls’ education today, we are not just investing in individual success; we are creating the foundation for a better tomorrow. Girls’ education is indeed a key to success for both individuals and societies, propelling us toward a more equal and sustainable educated world.