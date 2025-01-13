Global stars join PSL 10 squads in historic Hazoori Bagh ceremony

The (PSL) marked its 10th edition with a grand player draft held in the historic , Lahore.

The event celebrated a decade of cricketing excellence while showcasing the city’s rich cultural and architectural heritage. Against the backdrop of the majestic and surrounded by the and Roshnai Gate, the draft emphasized the harmony and diversity of Lahore’s legacy.

In a ceremony that merged cricket and culture, former cricket legend Zaheer Abbas graced the occasion as a special guest, distributing commemorative souvenirs among franchise owners and broadcasters. Former England pacer Dominic Cork and ex-Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir conducted the draft, where six franchises selected their squads across multiple categories, including Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver, Emerging, and Supplementary.

Key Overseas Picks:

The draft featured prominent international players, adding global flair to the PSL’s 10th season:

Lahore Qalandars: Daryl Mitchell, Kusal Perera, Tom Curran, and Sam Billings.

Multan Sultans: Michael Bracewell, Josh Little, Gudakesh Moti, and Shai Hope.

Islamabad United: Matthew Short, Jason Holder, Benjamin Dwarshuis, Riley Meredith, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Adam Milne, Liton Das, Kane Williamson, and Mohammad Nabi.

Peshawar Zalmi: Max Bryant, Najeebullah Zadran, Alzarri Joseph, Nahid Rana, and Rishad Hussain.

Quetta Gladiators: Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Sean Abbott, and Kusal Mendis.

The choice of as the venue underlined the PCB's commitment to promoting Pakistan’s rich heritage alongside cricket. Built-in 1818 by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Hazoori Bagh’s pavilion was designed to celebrate the acquisition of the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond. This architectural gem served as a testament to Lahore’s grandeur and its significance as a hub of cultural diversity.

As the PSL 10 gears up to commence, the player draft not only finalized squads but also captured the world’s attention by blending the passion for cricket with the pride of Lahore’s historic legacy.