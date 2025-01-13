Monday, January 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

GM SNGPL Rawalpindi urges caution in gas usage in winters

NEWS WIRE
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  General Manager of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Rawalpindi, Umar Hayat, has urged consumers to exercise caution in using gas during the winter season to prevent potentially fatal incidents.  Highlighting the dangers of careless gas usage, Umar Hayat warned that negligence could result in life-threatening accidents. 

In a statement, he advised against using rubber pipes with gas heaters and stoves due to significant safety risks.  He also highlighted the importance of proper ventilation in rooms and kitchens to prevent gas accumulation. 

“Consumers must ensure that all gas-powered appliances, including stoves, geysers, and heaters, are turned off, and the main gas supply valve is closed before going to bed,” he added. 

In case of emergencies, he advised the consumers to contact the SNGPL emergency helpline at 1199 or reach out to the emergency staff at nearby SNGPL offices. He assured that the department’s complaint centers are operational 24/7 to address critical situations promptly.

CDA seals petrol pump in F-6, takes possession

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1736663513.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025