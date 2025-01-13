Government, PTI to hold third round of talks on January 16

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has formally scheduled the third meeting between the government and PTI representatives for January 16 (Thursday), as part of ongoing efforts to ease political tensions in the country.

A notification from the National Assembly Secretariat confirmed that the in-camera meeting will be held at 11:30 AM in Committee Room 5 of Parliament House. The proceedings will be presided over by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

This development follows PTI’s announcement on Sunday expressing their readiness for another round of negotiations.

The first and second rounds of talks were held on December 23 and January 2, respectively. However, both meetings failed to yield significant progress, as the PTI leadership reportedly sought additional time to consult with Imran Khan and finalize their list of demands.

The upcoming session is expected to play a crucial role in determining the possibility of resolving the ongoing political impasse.