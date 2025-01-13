Governor’s Summit: A symbol of unity, shared progress: Tessori

Karachi - Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, emphasized that the inaugural Governors’ Summit will play a pivotal role in promoting national harmony.

Speaking at a grand dinner held at Governor House to conclude the historic event, he remarked that the Summit symbolizes unity, solidarity, and a commitment to collective progress.

The event was graced by the presence of former Governors Muhammad Zubair and Mian Muhammad Soomro, along with Consul Generals from various countries, city elites, and prominent members of the business community. Governor Tessori presented commemorative souvenirs to the participating Governors, who praised the historic and dignified ambiance of Governor House.

The attendees lauded the Governor’s hospitality and the successful organization of the Summit, highlighting it as a beacon of national solidarity and a testament to fostering harmony across various sectors of society.