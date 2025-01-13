Govt focusing on sustainable economic growth: FM Aurangzeb

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan is in the phase of economic stabilization and the government is now focusing on sustainable growth.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television on the sidelines of the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, he said we are now very focused for fundamentally changing the DNA of the economy to make it export-led.

The Finance Minister said Pakistan is preparing to debut Yuan-denominated bonds this year to shore up finances and expressed the government's optimism of meeting the International Monetary Fund's bailout loan terms.

He said Pakistan is very keen to tap the Panda bonds and the Chinese capital markets. He said we have been remiss as a country not to tap it previously.

The Finance Minister said the IMF, which is scheduled to visit Pakistan next month, wants Pakistan to broaden its tax base and reach a tax-to-GDP ratio of 13.5%, from 10% in December. He said we are well on our way to achieve that target, not only because the IMF is saying that, but because the country needs to get into that benchmark to make fiscal situation sustainable.