Groom’s brothers, friends shower Rs5m currency notes at his wedding

SIALKOT - Brothers and friends of an overseas Pakistani groom rained down more than Rs 5 million in a spectacular show of wealth at a wedding in Sialkot. A special container was placed in the wedding hall, where family members and friends of the groom stood on a platform, showering local and foreign currencies. The sky turned white with the rain of notes, attracting hundreds of onlookers. The procession began in the groom’s village of Bakhre Wali, known as the village of overseas Pakistanis. The groom’s brothers and friends started the money shower as the procession made its way to the wedding hall in Sambrial. The groom, Imran, who lives in Italy, celebrated with his brothers, who came from Spain and Canada. The event turned into a money-looting spectacle, with people from distant areas arriving to collect currency notes, some leaving the event significantly wealthier. Showering money is a long-standing custom in Bakhre Wali, adding an extravagant flair to weddings in the village.

KITE SELLER ARRESTED

The police arrested a kite-seller during a crackdown in the Sialkot district. The Cantt police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammed Khalid for selling kites. Police also recovered 100 different sized kites and string rolls from his possession. Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.

BRITISH HC DELEGATION VISITS SCCI

A delegation from the British High Commission in Islamabad visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and held a meeting with the office-bearers. SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President (SVP) Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi, Vice President (VP) Omer Khalid and President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman warmly welcomed the delegation. The delegation discussed avenues for enhancing trade and economic cooperation between the United Kingdom and Pakistan, with a specific focus on the industries represented by Sialkot. The exchange included dialogue on export facilitation, investment opportunities, and support for businesses to access the UK market.

The delegation also visited the Women Chamber, reinforcing the importance of inclusive economic growth and international collaboration.