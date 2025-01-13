Hoodwinking and Hypocrisy

The PPP seems threatened by the prospect of successful negotiations between the PTI and the federal government. Suddenly, the party leadership has started addressing public grievances, such as the controversial canal project and other issues. Reports suggest that former president Zardari approved the six canals from the Indus River for Punjab. Yet, PPP Sindh chapter president Nisar Khuhro now demands that the federal government immediately withdraw from the project.

Similarly, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other PPP leaders are issuing statements against the project. This is classic PPP—on one hand, misleading the masses in Sindh by claiming to champion their concerns, while on the other, attempting to pressure the PML-N-led federal government to preserve its power share.

This hypocrisy has become glaringly obvious to the public, further tarnishing the PPP’s image. The party can only regain public trust by reducing corruption, addressing water theft by its influential landlords, and curbing the mafia-like practices of its rank and file. Only then can the PPP hope to win back the support of the masses, who are suffering under its misrule in Sindh.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.