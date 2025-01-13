Human Trafficking’s Curse

Rising inflation and unemployment in the country, among many other issues, are also causing the spread of the nefarious business of human trafficking. The majority of its victims are the youth of the poor and middle classes, who are heading to foreign countries through illegal and unknown routes in the hope of a better life. Human traffickers extort millions of rupees from young individuals by promising jobs and sending them out of the country. These coerced people going abroad become victims of accidents on the way or are arrested for illegal entry upon arrival in the respective country and rot in jails for years. An estimated 4.5 million workers are trapped in bonded labour across the country, and as socioeconomic conditions deteriorate, traffickers exploit the desperation and lack of resources of marginalised communities in Sindh and Punjab provinces, subjecting them to severe abuse and trafficking, including the trafficking of women and children working in brick kilns, agriculture, begging, coal and carpet industries, as well as sending young people abroad.

It is a matter of great regret that a large number of people, fed up with harsh economic circumstances and unemployment, are going abroad and facing one accident after another. However, no seriousness is being shown to prevent this, nor are any steps being taken to eliminate unemployment. In recent years, hundreds of people travelling to Italy and Greece in boats via Libya have perished at sea, but the top government officials have done nothing despite condemnation and regret. Now, the Sukkur Additional Sessions Judge has taken notice of the negligence of government officials in the death of 75 people in a Greek boat accident and summoned the Prime Minister, the Interior Minister, and the Foreign Minister to court on 15 January. The government has now taken legal action, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has also issued strict instructions that action should be taken against government officials facilitating human trafficking. Their properties and assets should be confiscated, and they should be held accountable. However, can human traffickers truly be held accountable when their influence runs so deep?

At face value, human trafficking cannot occur without internal support. It is being actively promoted, and many are involved in this heinous business. This is why tragic accidents are occurring one after another, but apart from orders and announcements, nothing is being seen in practice. Once again, the Prime Minister has directed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should run an awareness campaign to promote only legal methods or routes for foreign employment. Strict punitive measures should be taken for disciplinary action, and the Foreign Office should also contact the relevant countries for the immediate extradition of Pakistanis running the business of human trafficking from abroad.

On the one hand, the Prime Minister has issued instructions against human traffickers, while on the other hand, the FIA’s campaign against local government officials who back human traffickers has also been appreciated. It has been directed that the prosecution process against such criminals should be made more effective and that the corresponding technical institutions should be promoted. These institutions can provide trained professionals abroad in accordance with the requirements of the present era. However, when the needy escape from human traffickers, they often end up in the hands of ministers’ agents. Action against smugglers is far from the question, and there are no complaints being heard anywhere in the country.

Currently, skilled and educated people are moving abroad due to a lack of employment. If such a situation persists, there will be a shortage of professional individuals in the country, which will cause serious losses to the country’s economy. No country that desires economic development can afford brain drain. Yet, despite all the harsh human trafficking incidents, people are moving abroad under any circumstances as they see a realisable dream of a prosperous future there and are compelled to take risks with their lives. The punitive measures announced by the Prime Minister against human traffickers must be strictly implemented. Nevertheless, work opportunities should also be created in Pakistan, and the benefits associated with overseas jobs should be accessed only through authorised means. Institutions must play their role in improving the future of those who choose this path.

What is needed at this time is not only to raise both official and unofficial awareness among the general public about the seriousness of this issue but also to convey to them that illegally moving overseas is a purely loss-making venture. Along with this, legislation should be enacted that will prove helpful in uprooting this human trafficking mafia, and such punishments should be implemented that will bring all those involved in this business to justice. A major indiscriminate crackdown must be carried out immediately. Otherwise, this trend will continue, and simple-minded and less educated people will keep losing their lives and property.

Attiya Munawer

The writer is an activist and environ-mentalist. She covers human rights and politico-environ-mental issues. She tweets @Attiya

Munawer and can be reached at attiabutt121

@gmail.com