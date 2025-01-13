Hyundai Pakistan launches all-new SONATA N Line

Hyundai Pakistan proudly introduces the Sonata N Line, an exciting new addition to its sedan lineup. Launched at an exclusive event on 12th January 2025 at the Expo Center, Lahore, the Sonata N Line is now available for full price bookings at an Ex-Factory price of PKR 15,890,000 at all Hyundai dealerships nationwide.

This latest offering from Hyundai delivers unmatched performance, powered by a Smart stream

2.5 Turbo GDI engine paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). With 290 Hp, 422 Nm of torque, and a 0–100 km/h acceleration in just 6.3 seconds, the Sonata N Line is a true powerhouse on the road.

Designed for driving enthusiasts, Hyundai’s N Line combines bold, aerodynamic styling with a premium interior that offers both comfort and luxury. From its sporty accents to advanced technology, it elevates the driving experience to a whole new level.

The Sonata N Line is equipped with an impressive array of over 20 Hyundai Smart Sense features (ADAS) Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems features, showcasing cutting-edge technology designed to elevate both safety and convenience on the road. These state-of-the-art systems work harmoniously to provide a highly secure driving experience, offering drivers enhanced confidence and peace of mind in every journey.

Experience the perfect harmony of luxury, safety, technology, and performance.

Bookings are now open at your nearest Hyundai dealership. For details, visit: https://hyundai-nishat.com/find-a-dealer/

Elevate your drive with Sonata N Line, No Stopping Now.