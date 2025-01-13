IGP Islamabad reviews operations, safe city performance

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP)Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired meetings with Operations Division and Safe City Islamabad officers on Sunday.

A police spokesperson told APP the meeting was attended by AIG Investigation/ Complaints Syed Inayat Ali Shah, SSP Operations/ Investigation Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib, SSP Safe City Shoaib Khan, SP Sadar Zone Khan Zeb, SP CIA Rukhsar Mehdi, and other police officers.

He said during these meetings, IGP Rizvi reviewed the performance of the Operations Division and Safe City Islamabad. IG Rizvi issued directives to all officers to conduct a systematic crackdown on criminal gangs across the district and to intensify operations against drug peddlers as part of the ongoing “Nash Ab Nahi” movement.

IG Rizvi emphasized the importance of preventing crimes and ensuring timely arrests by effectively tracking criminal elements. IGP Islamabad also ordered a crackdown on absconders, proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals.

Furthermore, IG held a separate meeting with the technical team of Safe City. He instructed them to further enhance the performance of various software systems to improve services for citizens and to strengthen control over criminal activities.