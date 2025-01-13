IHC extends deadline for PM Shehbaz’s foreign visit details

The Islamabad High Court has granted the federal government until January 24 to submit details of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s foreign visits.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing concerning Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release and repatriation from the United States.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel informed the court that Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui had arrived in the United States but had not yet met Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington. The court instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to fully cooperate with Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui and facilitate her meeting with the ambassador.

The Foreign Ministry revealed that there had been no response from the US regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s letter seeking Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release. The court expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to submit the requested records of the prime minister's foreign visits, which were initially due by December 20.

A representative from the Foreign Ministry explained that the delay was due to the Foreign Secretary being in China and requested additional time to compile the information. The court accepted the request and extended the deadline to next week.