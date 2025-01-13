IHC resumes hearing in petition seeking release of Dr Aafia

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hearing of a petition seeking release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui currently confined in an American prison. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan will conduct hearing of a constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui who moved the court through her lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate.

On the last hearing, in response to a query by the petitioner, MoFA replied that the Government has not received any response to the Prime Minister’s letter dated 13.10.2024 to President Joe Biden. Justice Ishaq said in his written order that although the reply records that the Pakistan Embassy in the United States made all-out efforts, including arranging a meeting at the State Department and with Dr. Aafia at FMC Carswell, it is also the fact that the worthy Ambassador did not find any time for being in the front line for the period from the 3rd to the 11th December when the key meetings were taking place. It might have been expected that the worthy Ambassador would have taken some time out of his busy schedule to show up at some of those meetings to conform by action the avowed support of the Government of Pakistan to the cause expressed in writing vide the Prime Minister’s letter dated 13.10.2024.

He noted, “The Court is also rather surprised to read para 3(vi) of MoFA’s reply. The situation referred to in the said paragraph is by no means analogous to the one under discussion. In the last round, the proposal was for the Pak Embassy to drum up public support, whereas, in this case, the Ambassador could have been expected to be a part of the official delegation representing the Government of Pakistan. It sounds rather paradoxical for MOFA and the Pakistan Embassy to keep aloof from the delegation’s meetings with Congressmen under the fear of being perceived as interfering in internal political matters of the United States, while the country the Ambassador represents was sending and did send an official delegation comprising Parliamentarians for that cause.”

The IHC bench added that the MoFA is required to obtain the comments of the Pakistan Embassy and to file a concise report on this point on the next date of hearing. It said that further, MoFA is also directed to file a list of the number of foreign visits by the worthy Prime Minister or the Foreign Minister, with the countries visited and the duration of each visit, since the date the clemency petition was filed with the Department of Justice.

The court mentioned that Mr. Smith has also filed his latest declaration dated 18.12.2024 and directed the MoFA to file the reply to paragraphs no. 9, 25, 26, 30, 31 and 32 of that declaration by the next date of hearing. Justice Ishaq said that going through Mr. Smith’s declaration, one can appreciate the tremendous efforts Dr. Fowzia, Mr. Smith, his co-counsels, and all the other persons mentioned in that declaration, continue to exert for the cause.

Dr. Fowzia informed the Court that the visa portal still shows her visa as ‘refused’ and that this was a matter of grave concern for her as she might be denied entry when she goes for the final round of meetings in mid-January.

At this, the bench directed to make all efforts within its power to ensure that this does not happen and that no undue obstacles are faced by Dr. Fowzia in her travels. Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till January 13 (today) for further proceedings.