Impressive $17.8b remittances in six months to support account balance: PIAF

LAHORE - As the remittances to Pakistan have hit a record high in first six months of the current fiscal year, the Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has said that foreign remittances flows are crucial which can support the country’s account balance amidst low volumes of foreign direct investment and constant growth of exports. PIAF Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol, in a joint statement issued here on Sunday, along with senior vice chairman Nasrullah Mughal and vice chairman Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, observed that overseas Pakistanis sent 33 percent more remittances in the first six months of July and December the current fiscal year (FY25), compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. According to experts, workers’ remittances recorded a significant inflow of $3.1 billion during December 2024, marking a year-on-year growth of 29.3 percent and a month-on-month increase of 5.6 percent. Cumulatively, remittances reached an impressive $17.8 billion during the first half of FY25 (H1FY25), reflecting a 32.8 percent rise compared to $13.4 billion received in H1FY24. Faheemur Rehman Saigol said that it is expected that remittances to exceed $35 billion by the end of this year. The primary sources of remittances in December 2024 were Saudi Arabia at $770.6 million, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sending $631.5 million, the United Kingdom issuing $456.9 million, and the United States of America sending $284.3 million, according to SBP. Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry attributed this remarkable surge in remittances to three key factors: narrowing the black market and interbank gap, stabilising the rupee against the dollar, and the robust performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.