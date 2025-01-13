Inaugural Governors’ Summit will play pivotal role in promoting national harmony: Tessori

KARACHI - Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, emphasized that the inaugural Governors’ Summit will play a pivotal role in promoting national harmony. Speaking at a grand dinner held at Governor House to conclude the historic event, he remarked that the Summit symbolizes unity, solidarity, and a commitment to collective progress.

The event was graced by the presence of former Governors Muhammad Zubair and Mian Muhammad Soomro, alongside Consul Generals from various countries, city elites, and prominent members of the business community.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori presented commemorative souvenirs to the participating Governors, who praised the historic and dignified ambiance of Governor House. The attendees lauded the Governor’s hospitality and the successful organization of the Summit, highlighting it as a beacon of national solidarity and a testament to fostering harmony across various sectors of society.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi met with Pakistan’s First Lady, Member of National Assembly, and Polio Eradication Ambassador, Asifa Bhutto Zardari. The meeting focused on discussing the issues facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the law and order situation and the growing number of polio cases.

Concerns were raised regarding the provincial government’s lack of interest in resolving public issues, especially in tackling the increasing cases of polio. The meeting also deliberated on the proposal to develop a comprehensive strategy under the supervision of the Governor’s House to address this issue.

Asifa Bhutto Zardari praised Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for his efforts to implement initiatives aligned with the vision of Benazir Bhutto, particularly in promoting women empowerment, youth engagement and interfaith harmony from the Governor’s House in Peshawar.