Iqbal Park Library

I had often heard from my friends about the library at Iqbal Park in Rawalpindi. Eventually, I decided to visit it myself with a book, intending to read in a quiet library environment. While the park spans a vast area, the library itself is disappointingly small, comprising only four small rooms and a few chairs. It amazed me that such an expansive park, located near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, has a library that can barely accommodate 30 students at a time.

Given the park’s extensive grounds, it is perplexing that the library is so limited in size. Libraries in parks are no less important than those in educational institutions. A library within a park provides a serene space for readers to hone their skills and escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Parks play a vital role in fostering learning in a peaceful environment where readers can truly enjoy their experience.

I earnestly request the higher authorities to address this issue. A proper, spacious library building should be constructed to promote the growth of learning among students. This initiative will provide an ideal environment for study and greatly benefit the community.

SADAM BALOCH,

Ghotki.

