Jessica makes honest confession about ageing

NEW YORK - Jessica Simpson has recently made honest confession about ageing. A source told Life & Style magazine, “Jessica has some kind of master plan around changing her appearance so aggressively.” “But she’s not sharing that plan with anybody and is marching to the beat of her own drum with the procedures and adjustments she’s making to her look,” shared an insider. The source explained Jessica “hates ageing and has the resources and taste to reverse that process, even if it’s through her own fun-house mirror”. Another source mentioned that Jessica “sees a third act for herself in showbiz which will include more music, more acting and a reality show”.

“Everything’s on the table. She does not want this next chapter of her career to strictly be defined by her business/apparel success,” remarked an insider. The source continued, “Jessica wants to be a star again, and she needs to look the part.” “It may come across as a little desperate to some, but Jessica has dragged herself through to get to the point where nobody can tell her what to do, and she’s really charting her own course at the moment,” explained the source. An insider stated, “Her surgical ‘new look’ is a key part of that, and she thinks it’s working.” “Jessica is gearing up for a comeback and filming a docuseries chronicling her return to music, but Eric is private and not sure he wants to be a part of something as public as that,” added the source.