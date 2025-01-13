Kabul govt’s policies on women rights not reflective of Islam: Malala

ISLAMABAD - Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has urged Muslim leaders not to “legitimise” the Afghan Taliban government for ‘apartheid against women’. She asked them to show true leadership by opposing their curbs on women and girls’ education. She said that the Taliban don’t see women as “human beings” and had created a system of “gender apartheid” by cloaking their crimes in cultural and religious justification.

It is to mention here that since sweeping back to power in 2021, the Taliban government has imposed an austere version of Islamic law that the United Nations has labelled “gender apartheid”.

Their curbs have shut women and girls out of secondary school and university education, as well as many government jobs, and seen them sequestered out of many aspects of public life.

She said the country’s policies do not reflect the teachings of Islam.

Malala Yousafzai said the Afghan women and girls must be free to shape their own future, calling upon the Muslim leaders to raise their voice for their rights.

She called on the international community to tackle the global crisis of girls’ education, saying educated women play a vital role in building a thriving society.

She also said she would continue to call out Israel’s violations of international law and human rights in Gaza.

She was addressing the concluding session of the two-day International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities, here Sunday.

She regretted that Israel has decimated the entire education system in Gaza, destroying ninety percent of schools. Malala Yousafzai said the Palestinian children have lost their lives and future.

The two-day conference brought together ministers and education officials from dozens of Muslim-majority countries, backed by the Muslim World League. Delegates from Afghanistan’s Taliban government did not attend the event despite being invited, according to Pakistan’s Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities in Islamabad concluded yesterday with the adoption of the ‘Islamabad Declaration,’ a collaborative framework aimed at addressing key challenges in girls’ education.

The declaration calls for gender-sensitive policies, resource mobilization, and strengthened partnerships with international organizations to enhance the educational opportunities for girls across Muslim communities.

Earlier, addressing the conference, Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani called for embracing a comprehensive approach to advance the cause of girls’ education, he emphasized this approach should combine collaborative action, resource development and community engagement.

He said equally important is enhancing infrastructure by establishing schools equipped with all facilities. Community awareness can dismantle cultural barriers and promote the value of education.

The Chairman Senate said scholarships for marginalized girls will provide them the financial support to pursue education.

Yousaf Raza Gillani said the Senate of Pakistan will support all efforts to remove barriers to girls’ education through better laws, strong oversight and collaboration with educators and international partners.

In his remarks on the occasion, Secretary General of Rabita Alam-e-Islami, Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, stated that Muslim scholars from all schools of thought are united in emphasizing the importance of education for girls and have refuted misconceptions surrounding it.

He said they are committed to make Islamabad declaration tangible and sustainable and an international charter.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring quality education to every child. He noted that girls’ education is not just a moral imperative but an economic necessity.

The ceremony concluded with a series of international partnership agreements aimed at advancing the cause of girls’ education.