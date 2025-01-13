Karachiites throng Sea View area to express solidarity with Palestinians

KARACHI - Tens of thousands of Karachiites, including women and children, marched along the seaside in Karachi’s Seaview area to express solidarity with Palestinians against the genocide in Gaza, here on Sunday.

The marchers, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against Israel, it’s coalition partners and silent supporters in the Muslim world.

The civil society, professionals and a large number of families participated in the march held by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi.

JI Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar delivered the presidential address at the march. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Palestinians have been facing a bloodshed, genocide, bombardment, death and hungerfor the past 450 days but the majority of world powers and Muslim countries have been supporting the genocide either by sponsoring it through arms deals or diplomatic support or by keeping mum over the crimes against humanity in Gaza by Israel.

He said that there are 57 Islamic countries in this world, with 7 million soldiers, equipped with state of the art weaponry as well as resources but unfortunately they all lack courage and dignity.

He further said that the tragedy unfolded in Gaza has dividend the world into two poles: the people of conscience and the followers of might, no matter how satanic it is.

He elaborated that at one side the people of conscience have been protesting and raising their voice across the globe and even in Talavive against Israeli apartheid, whereas on the other the US and other friends of Israel have been supporting the bloodbath in Gaza.

He demanded the government of Pakistan to take concrete steps on international level to reduce the sufferings of the victims in Gaza.

Talking to the marchers, he hailed their show of solidarity with Palestinians. He urged Karachiites to continue boycotting Israeli products. He asked Karachiites and particularly the youth to raise voice for Palestinians on the social media platforms.

It’s an obligation for the nation to take side with oppressed Palestinians, he said, adding that the powerful nations have made their own rules based on their might, whereas the nature has its own.

He continued that apartheid is bound to be doomed in this world. He added that a shameful defeat is fate of Israel, the US and those supporting them. Palestine Foundation President Sabir Abu Maryam in his address lambasted the rulers for their inclination towards the two state solution proposed by the US. He said that the so-called two state solution would be betrayal against the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Former Sindh health minister Saad Khalid Niaz said that for the first time in the history, hospitals were bombed to ashes in a conflict. He added that expressing solidarity with Palestinians has become a national obligation.

JI leader Naveed Ali Baig in his address said that Alkhidmat has so far dispatched three million tons food for the affected people of Gaza.