Katcha area dacoit gang strikes in Khanpur, four dead

Rahim Yar Khan - The Indhar Gang of Katcha area carried out a violent assault on the residence of Usman Chandia in Khanpur’s Basti Lashari some 50 kilometer from here, killing four individuals involving three real brothers in an alleged act of vengeance for deaths of their gang leader and associates.

The attack sent a panic wave among residents of the area and pushed the region in grip of fear and unrest. Police intensified their search for perpetrators hiding in nearby sugarcane fields.

Reports indicate that some time ago, Usman Chandia, a resident of Basti Lashari, was accused of collaborating with law enforcement agencies and aided in the killing of the Indhar Gang’s leader, Jano Indhar, and four of his accomplices during a shootout in the Katcha area. Following the incident, locals retaliated by killing Usman Chandia on the spot. However, the Indhar Gang vowed retribution against Chandia’s family for the loss of their leader and gang members.

On Sunday night at approximately 9:00 PM, armed men from the Indhar Gang stormed Chandia’s home, unleashing a barrage of gunfire. While Usman Chandia’s brother, Naveed Chandia, and his family managed to take cover and escaped unhurt but four residents of Basti Lashari in which three real brothers Sajjan, Madni , Guddu and one resident of Basti Lashari namely Zaman were fatally shot in the crossfire. Authorities fear more casualties as the attackers remain at large.

Police swiftly responded by deploying a large contingent to the area and cordoning off the surroundings. The gang members were reported to have taken refuge in nearby sugarcane fields, prompting concerns over further violence. The atmosphere in the region remained tense as security forces continued to prevent further bloodshed.