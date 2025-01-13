Monday, January 13, 2025
Khawaja Asif rejects Afghan minister’s charges as baseless

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD/Sialkot  -  Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday categorically rejected the allegations by Acting Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Stanikzai as baseless and contrived. In a post on X, the PML-N senior leader said that according to the latest report of UN Monitoring Team, over two dozen terrorist groups including TTP, Al-Qaida, ISKP, ETIM and IMU are operating in Afghanistan. He said Afghanistan remained the hub for ISKP’s recruitment and facilitation in 2024. The defence minister urged the interim Afghan authorities to fulfil the assurances given to the international community by dismantling terrorists infrastructure and taking visible and verifiable actions to prevent Afghan soil from being used against other countries.  The minister was responding to Stanikzai’s allegations, pointing that militants were operating from Afghan soil. He categorically rejected the allegations levelled by Acting Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister terming them baseless, concocted and contrived attempts to shift the blame. He said the recent UN monitoring team report has identified over two dozen terrorist groups, including the Tehreek-r-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), are operating in Afghanistan. “Afghanistan remained the hub for ISKP’s recruitment and facilitation in 2024,” he said in the post. “The interim Afghan authorities are well advised to fulfil the assurances given to the international community by dismantling terrorist infrastructure and taking visible and verifiable actions to prevent Afghan soil from being used against other countries,” Khawaja Asif added.

OUR STAFF REPORT

