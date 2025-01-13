Kundi, Aseefa Bhutto discuss KP’s pressing issues

ISLAMABAD - Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Polio Eradication Ambassador, on Sunday urged for development in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw .

In a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari. discussed pressing issues faced by the province, including the deteriorating law and order situation and the alarming rise in polio cases.

During the meeting, concerns were raised about the provincial government’s lack of interest in addressing public grievances.

Particular emphasis was placed on devising a comprehensive strategy under the supervision of the Governor’s House to curb the increasing number of polio cases.

Aseefa praised Governor Faisal Karim Kundi’s initiatives aligned with the vision of the late Benazir Bhutto. She acknowledged his efforts to promote women’s empowerment, youth engagement, and interfaith harmony through measures spearheaded by the Governor’s House in Peshawar.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to tackle provincial issues collaboratively, ensuring that effective solutions are implemented for the benefit of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP Governor reiterates measures for uplift of Dera region

While attending the marriage ceremony of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap’s cousin, in Dera Ismail Khan, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi reiterated the need to take tangible measures for the socio-economic development of Dera Ismail Khan.

He mingled with people, shared moments with them, and highlighted various development initiatives for the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the PPP has always prioritized the welfare of the people and raised its voice on all forums in this regard.

He assured the people of Dera Ismail Khan that numerous development projects were currently underway, which would provide modern facilities, create opportunities for economic growth, and ultimately transform the region.

The ceremony was attended by several influential figures, including former Provincial Minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria, PPP leader Qaizar Khan Miankhel, PPP leader Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, and others. Following the event, he also congratulated Syed Muhammad Raza, the son of former Nazim Syed Muhammad Abid Shah, on his wedding at his residence.

Similarly, the Governor paid a condolence visit to the residence of party worker Salaar Hussain over the demise of his aunt and offered prayers (fatehah).