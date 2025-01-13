Monday, January 13, 2025
Kundi pays tribute to forces for killing nine terrorists

January 13, 2025
PESHAWAR  -  Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their successful operation in North Waziristan, which led to the elimination of nine terrorists.

Referring to the operation as a major achievement, the Governor emphasized that these terrorists are enemies of Islam and the nation and do not deserve any mercy or leniency. Governor Kundi also expressed admiration for the sacrifices made by the armed forces in defending the country.

“The soldiers who lay down their lives for the defense of our homeland are the pride of our nation,” he said.

He further assured that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand firmly alongside the security forces in their fight against terrorism, highlighting the unwavering support of the local population in eliminating terrorism from the region.

