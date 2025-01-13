LRCA honours M Munir with Lifetime Achievement Award

LAHORE - Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LCCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed presented Lifetime Achievement Award to Muhammad Munir, President of Ghalib Sports Cricket Club, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to club cricket during a ceremony held at LRCA Headquarters. Muhammad Munir expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Kh Nadeem for the recognition and honor.Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed emphasized the importance of encouraging club organizers through such awards. “Without the efforts of club organizers, the foundation of cricket cannot be strengthened.” He praised Muhammad Munir’s leadership, under which Ghalib Sports Cricket Club has risen to prominence as a leading cricket club in Lahore.