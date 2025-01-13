Maryam Nawaz vows transformation with free homes in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has pledged to transform the lives of the people within five years under the leadership of the PML-N government.

Speaking at a ceremony on Monday, she announced the distribution of free homes to deserving families as part of the Maskan-e-Ravi project.

“I feel immense satisfaction today as 100 families have received their homes through this initiative,” said Maryam Nawaz. She highlighted that all the homes are equipped with solar panels, ensuring free electricity for the residents. The project also includes a school and a water filtration plant to further support the community.

Maryam Nawaz credited her father, Nawaz Sharif, for his longstanding service to Pakistan, citing his contributions to developing motorways and providing affordable electricity. “I am a foot soldier of Nawaz Sharif and am committed to executing projects in line with his vision,” she said.

She revealed plans to provide homes to 500,000 families over the next five years, with 100,000 families set to receive their homes within the current year. The chief minister emphasized her personal oversight of the project to ensure its success.

In addition to housing, Maryam Nawaz announced significant reforms in the health sector and upcoming development projects. “Every citizen of Punjab matters to me,” she stated, sharing her plans to visit Bahawalpur to award scholarships to deserving students.