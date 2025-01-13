MCF starts city beautification

FAISALABAD - The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has started city beautification by painting the road dividers and functinoalization of streetlights in Faisalabad. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari said here on Sunday that the MCF was talking various steps for public welfare and city beautification. In this connection, all dividers on main roads in Faisalabad were being painted and made attractive for the general public, he said, adding that streetlights were also installed on all roads in addition to ensuring their functionalization during night hours. MCF had set its priorities for city beautification and in this regard all available resources would be utilized to make Faisalabad city as a role model metropolis, he added.