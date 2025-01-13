Monday, January 13, 2025
Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2025 commences today

Staff Reporter
January 13, 2025
LAHORE   -  The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2025 will commence today (Monday) at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore. The tournament has received an overwhelming response, with over 200 entries across 10 competitive categories, including U18 singles and doubles, girls U18 singles, boys U14 singles and doubles, girls U14 singles, boys U12 singles, girls U12 singles, boys/girls U10 (Punjab ranking), boys/girls U8 (Punjab ranking) and boys/girls U6 (Punjab ranking). PLTA Senior Executive Vice President Rashid Malik extended his heartfelt best wishes to all participants, applauding their dedication and full competitive spirit. He also thanked the sponsors, saying: “The invaluable support from the corporate sector enables us to host a record number of tennis tournaments throughout the year. I sincerely hope that more corporate giants, inspired by Millat Tractors, will step forward and contribute to the promotion of this beautiful game of tennis.”The opening ceremony is scheduled for today (Monday) at 3:30 pm, with Mr. Imran Ayub, Senior Manager Admin at Millat Tractors Limited, gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

