Monday, January 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

MOFA expresses concern over racist, Islamophobic political, media commentary in UK

MOFA expresses concern over racist, Islamophobic political, media commentary in UK
APP
8:40 PM | January 13, 2025
National

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday noted with deep concern the increasingly racist and Islamophobic political and media commentary in the United Kingdom that was aimed at conflating the reprehensible actions of a few individuals with the entire 1.7 million British Pakistani diaspora.

In response to media queries regarding the recent spate of xenophobic remarks directed towards the Pakistani community in the UK, the Spokesperson said, “Pakistan-UK friendship is characterised by warmth, cordiality, robust cooperation and trust.

Nurtured over decades this relationship remains an important priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The deep and multifaceted relations cover important areas including trade and investment, education, security, counter-terrorism, parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people contacts. The presence of 1.7 million strong British-Pakistani diaspora provides the strongest link between the two friendly countries.”

She said British nationals of Pakistani origin have a rich history of contributing to the United Kingdom’s growth, development and, indeed, freedom. An exceptionally large number of predominantly Muslim soldiers from what is now Pakistan served in the British Indian army and laid down their lives for the cause of democracy in both World Wars.

Gaza death toll nears 46,600 amid Israel’s genocidal war

“British Pakistanis today form the backbone of the UK’s health, retail and services sectors. Many British Pakistanis hold high public office, and thousands serve their communities as Members of Parliament, mayors, councilors, and members of local police and municipal services. British Pakistanis have excelled in sports and arts. Their cuisine and music enriches British culture,” she said adding, “To demonize such a large and diverse community on the basis of the actions of a few individuals needs to be condemned.”

APP

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025