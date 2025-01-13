Monday, January 13, 2025
Mohsin Naqvi visits Old Age Home in Sialkot

Mohsin Naqvi visits Old Age Home in Sialkot
January 13, 2025
SIALKOT  -  On the invitation of former Federal Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday visited the Old Age Home ‘Maskan’, in Sialkot.

The minister, along with the destitute women and men residing in Maskan, cut birthday cake of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and distributed ration among the women and men there. Mohsin Naqvi said helping the destitute and helpless people was a great quality. Dr. Firdous Ashiq expressed her gratitude to Mohsin Naqvi for visiting Maskan.

