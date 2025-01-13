Monday, January 13, 2025
Motorway Police M-5 recover liquor worth millions of rupees

NEWS WIRE
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Motorway Police (M-5) recovered liquor worth millions of rupees and arrested the suspect. Motorway Police spokesperson on Sunday said that the patrolling officers spotted a suspicious car near Basti Khoja on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway.Upon searching the car, 1,251 bottles of expensive liquor were recovered.The arrested suspect, Yousuf, was a resident of Multan. The recovered liquor, car, and suspect have been handed over to the local police. DIG Zonal Commander Dar Ali Khattak praised the officers. Additional IG Ali Ahmed Sabir Kayani commended the performance of the patrolling officers.

