New charter of democracy needed for stability: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that mutual respect and tolerance among political leaders was important for country’s stability.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that new “Charter of Democracy” was needed as it had contributed to political stability in the past.

He said, “We need to stabilize the system and learn to tolerate one another. If the aim is to bring down the other party for personal gain, such behaviour is not acceptable. The real challenge lies in the mindset. We need to think about stabilizing the country and finding ways to work together, not just about gaining personal advantage.

Answering a question, he said that PTI should avoid any such statements and actions that undermine the political process and must show a responsible political conduct. If PTI wants to move forward in negotiations, they need to reconsider their approach. Shutting down remittances, seizing Islamabad, or writing letters to the IMF is not a constructive way forward, he added. Chaudhry also clarified that the political talks do not have a fixed timeline and require time and patience to reach meaningful conclusions. “Negotiations take time; discussions, debates, and finding solutions all require time. If there is goodwill, a way forward will emerge,” he added.