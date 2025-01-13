NICF invites application for its 6th cohort

FAISALABAD - The National Incubation Centre Faisalabad (NICF), established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, has invited applications for its 6th cohort and the candidates can apply till January 31, 2025.

UAF Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan encouraged students to apply to realise their dream of innovative business plans in addition to contributing their role in knowledge-based economy.

He said that the nations relying on knowledge-based economy were proving their mettle in the modern era. He stressed the need to flourish the culture of innovations that would address the challenges and become a catalyst of change.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to develop the entrepreneurial skills in the youth so that they could become job providers rather than job seekers.

He said that NICF was leading AgriTech incubator funded by Ignite – National Technology Fund and the Ministry of IT and Telecom, and managed by a consortium of industry leaders including Fauji Fertilizer Ltd.

NICF Project Director Zeeshan Shahid said that startups had successfully tackled critical challenges such as food security, water scarcity and climate change.

He said that since its inception in September 2022, NICF had incubated 73 startups during its five successful cohorts and generated over 1,100 jobs and contributed significantly to Pakistan’s economic growth.