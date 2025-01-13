Omar Ayub dismisses Al-Qadir case as baseless

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, has dismissed the Al-Qadir Trust case as baseless, stating that neither Imran Khan nor Bushra Bibi has any connection with the trust.

Speaking at a press conference alongside PTI leaders Shibli Faraz and Salman Akram Raja, Ayub criticized the government for targeting welfare projects like Al-Qadir University, which is dedicated to teaching the life and teachings of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He denounced the case as politically motivated, arguing that it undermines philanthropic initiatives in Pakistan. Shibli Faraz described the case as a setback to public trust, while Salman Akram Raja stressed that neither Imran Khan nor Bushra Bibi financially benefitted from the trust.

Raja further clarified that the funds in question were submitted to the Supreme Court, ensuring no loss to the state.

The PTI leaders urged the government to stop using frivolous cases to suppress political opponents and instead focus on resolving Pakistan’s economic and governance challenges.