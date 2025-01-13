Pak-handmade carpets companies win two awards at global exhibition in Istanbul

Lahore - In a remarkable achievement, Pakistani handmade carpet exporters have secured two prestigious Best Design awards at the global exhibition “CFE” held in Istanbul. This marks the first-ever participation of Pakistani carpet manufacturers at the event.

The awards were won by two leading exporter companies, “Sheikh Carpet” and “Red Ink”, for their exceptional quality and innovative designs. Their efforts brought international recognition to Pakistan’s handmade carpet industry.

Abdul Latif Malik, Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman highlighted the positive reception accorded to Pakistani carpets at the event. “Participants at the CFE exhibition showed great interest in our handmade carpets due to their superior quality and eye-catching designs. Meetings with international importers and visitors have been highly encouraging, and the export deals finalised during the event will significantly boost the industry,” they said.

In a phone conversation from Istanbul, Malik and Atiq-ur-Rehman praised the support extended by Pakistan’s Trade Development Authority and Consul General in Turkiye, Nauman Aslam. They emphasised the crucial role played by the Pakistani Consulate in facilitating the participation of exporters, including organising B2B meetings with foreign buyers, which are expected to yield long-term benefits.

Foreign buyers were particularly impressed with the intuitive craftsmanship of Pakistani carpets, which they described as extraordinary. The delegation revealed plans to compile a detailed report on the outcomes of the exhibition and present it upon their return to Pakistan.

The association’s officials thoroughly analysed the exhibition to draw insights for the upcoming global handmade carpet exhibition in Pakistan. Foreign importers also expressed interest in attending the event, which is scheduled to take place later this year. The success at the Istanbul exhibition has set a promising tone for the future of Pakistan’s handmade carpet industry on the global stage.