ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Bangladesh- once East and West Pakistan - are embracing each other again as brothers after the end of Sheikh Haseena Wajid’s hostile rule. For several years, Sheikh Haseena Wajid tried in vein to convince the Bangladeshi people that Pakistan was their enemy. So many pro-Pakistani people were punished or even killed.

But with her unceremonious departure through a public movement, the two countries have quickly shunned the previous government’s propaganda.

In a significant step aimed at fostering stronger economic and trade relations, Bangladesh this week eased visa regulations and removed bureaucratic hurdles for Pakistani citizens.

This move is expected to enhance bilateral engagement and promote trade activities between the two nations. The announcement was made by Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, during an address to the Pakistani business community.

He highlighted the simplification of the visa process, including the elimination of clearance requirements from Dhaka for Pakistani diplomatic missions. The High Commissioner acknowledged that bilateral relations had been less than optimal over the past decade, but he expressed Bangladesh’s renewed commitment to strengthening ties.

He also praised Dr Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor to Bangladesh’s interim government, for his advocacy of regional cooperation.

Khan called for the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to address regional trade challenges.

In a related development, Pakistan is preparing for its first high-level visit to Bangladesh in over a decade. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced plans to visit Dhaka next month at the invitation of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, received during the D-8 Summit in Cairo in December.

The visit comes after significant political changes in Bangladesh, including the fall of Sheikh Haseena’s government last year.

Dar described Bangladesh as Pakistan’s “lost brother” and stressed the importance of rebuilding ties. He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to cooperate on economic and trade fronts, signaling a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The upcoming visit also provides an opportunity to address lingering issues, including Bangladesh’s longstanding demand for an apology from Pakistan for events during the 1971 war. While Pakistan maintains that the 1974 tripartite agreement resolved these matters, Dar expressed willingness to revisit unresolved issues to enable both nations to move forward.

Amid warmth, both countries appear poised to revive their partnership, with a focus on mutual economic benefits and regional stability.