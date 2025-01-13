Pakistan-China Plastic Industry B2B Conference concluded in Guangzhou

BEIJING - The Pakistan-China Plastic Industry B2B Investment Conference concluded successfully in Guangzhou with 8 Pakistani companies and 44 Chinese companies attending both online and offline. In his opening remarks, Sardar Muhammad, Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou welcomed participants and underscored the significant investment opportunities within Pakistan’s plastic industry. He encouraged businesses to seize these opportunities to foster deeper cooperation and explore joint ventures that would benefit both nations, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday. The conference facilitated numerous business meetings, resulting in the signing of eight MoUs. Participants expressed their satisfaction with the event’s organisation, noting it provided an excellent platform for connecting businesses from both countries, fostering partnerships, and discovering new avenues for mutual growth.