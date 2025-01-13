Pakistan men’s No 1 M Shoaib looks back on a year to remember

Youngster Muhammad Shoaib has been rising up the tennis ranks at blazing speed in recent years. Winning his first men’s singles title in 2019 at just 17, Peshawar’s player dethroned the legendary Aqeel Khan from the No.1 spot in the national tennis rankings.

Shoaib recently claimed the No.1 spot in 2024, dethroning legend of the sport, Aqeel Khan after over two decades. En route, Shoaib won several singles titles in the past year, including Shehryar Malik Memorial, Khawar Hyat Memorial, and Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship, beating the once-unbeatable Aqeel Khan in the final of the latter two events. Elsewhere, he convincingly beat fellow competitor and rival for the No.1 spot, Muzammil Murtaza.

When contacted for his reflections on a memorable year, Shoaib extended his thanks to local coaches, especially Asim Shafik, for laying the foundations of his game. He also thanked Syed Fazal, who runs Level7Academy in Pennsylvania, US, which Shoaib recently visited for a short training spurt in August 2024.

In addition to the former Indian Davis Cupper, Shoaib thanked Pakistan’s own Khan brothers, Jalil and Yasir, who have also set their tennis coaching base in the outskirts of Philadelphia. Shoaib particularly thanked Yasir Khan for his continued guidance.

“When I was just starting out in the men’s category, Yasir was one of the best players on the national circuit, both technically and tactically, and I have learnt a lot from him. I have previously played with Yasir and was lucky that he was here in Pennsylvania, too, when I visited so I could continue working with him.”

Yasir is currently Head Coach at Kennett Square Golf and Country Club (KSGCC) in Kennett Square, PA, and has also worked with the Dallas-based, Maya Dutta, who recently competed in the US Open Juniors Championships. When approached for a comment, Yasir expressed his excitement over the quick improvement in Shoaib’s results and rankings: “He [Shoaib] is a very talented player,” he said. “His unique playing style is well-suited to all surfaces and he adapts well. I am happy to have been able to participate in his tennis journey, here and back in Pakistan as well, and will be glad to continue working with him in the future since he has a lot of potential.”

Still only twenty-two years of age, Muhammad Shoaib hopes that with further hard work, training, and international exposure, he will be able to achieve a lot more for himself and his country.