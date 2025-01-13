Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign Hajj 2025 agreement

The Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, signed the Hajj 2025 agreement on Monday, marking a significant step in preparations for the annual pilgrimage.

Under the agreement, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj in 2025, with assurances of enhanced facilities, including special accommodations in Mina at reduced rates. Dr. Tawfiq reaffirmed 's commitment to providing all possible support for Pakistani pilgrims.

Minister Salik Hussain is also attending a four-day international Hajj conference and expo in Jeddah, where further agreements will be finalized with service providers.

During the meeting, the Minister praised the efforts of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for their dedication to serving pilgrims. He emphasized the historic ties between Pakistan and , highlighting the potential for strengthening economic and investment relations.

Dr. Tawfiq noted Pakistan’s significant contribution to the annual pilgrimage and assured continued cooperation to ensure a smooth and comfortable Hajj experience.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Pakistan’s Secretary of Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider and high-ranking representatives from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.