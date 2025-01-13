Monday, January 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign Hajj 2025 agreement

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign Hajj 2025 agreement
Web Desk
9:50 PM | January 13, 2025
National

The Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, signed the Hajj 2025 agreement on Monday, marking a significant step in preparations for the annual pilgrimage.

Under the agreement, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj in 2025, with assurances of enhanced facilities, including special accommodations in Mina at reduced rates. Dr. Tawfiq reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing all possible support for Pakistani pilgrims.

Minister Salik Hussain is also attending a four-day international Hajj conference and expo in Jeddah, where further agreements will be finalized with service providers.

During the meeting, the Minister praised the efforts of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for their dedication to serving pilgrims. He emphasized the historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, highlighting the potential for strengthening economic and investment relations.

Gaza death toll nears 46,600 amid Israel’s genocidal war

Dr. Tawfiq noted Pakistan’s significant contribution to the annual pilgrimage and assured continued cooperation to ensure a smooth and comfortable Hajj experience.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Pakistan’s Secretary of Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider and high-ranking representatives from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025