Monday, January 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign Hajj agreement 2025

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign Hajj agreement 2025
Web Desk
12:04 PM | January 13, 2025
National

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed the annual Hajj agreement for 2025, enabling 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims to perform Hajj this year.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah signed the agreement, which includes discounted accommodation in Mina and a new short Hajj program of 20 to 25 days.

Pilgrims will also receive special bags with identification details, and the option to choose accommodations in Madinah for four to eight days.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is set to attend a four-day international Hajj conference and expo in Jeddah.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025