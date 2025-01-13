Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign Hajj agreement 2025

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed the annual Hajj agreement for 2025, enabling 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims to perform Hajj this year.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah signed the agreement, which includes discounted accommodation in Mina and a new short Hajj program of 20 to 25 days.

Pilgrims will also receive special bags with identification details, and the option to choose accommodations in Madinah for four to eight days.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is set to attend a four-day international Hajj conference and expo in Jeddah.