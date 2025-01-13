Pakistan submit initial squad for ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan has submitted its initial squad of over 20 players for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on February 19. As hosts and defending champions, Pakistan will face New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee submitted the preliminary squad to the ICC, which includes opener Saim Ayub, currently in London for treatment after sustaining an injury during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Key players in the initial squad include captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sufyan Maqeem, Mohammad Hasnain, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Hasibullah, and Abbas Afridi.

The final squad is expected to be announced on February 10, with reports suggesting changes, including the possible exclusion of openers Abdullah Shafique and Usman Khan.

Meanwhile, India faces a setback as premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the league stage of the tournament due to back swelling sustained during the Sydney Test against Australia. Bumrah has also been ruled out of the T20I series against England.