Pashto writers praise GHA for promoting Hindko language

Peshawar - A group of prominent Pashto language researchers has commended the Gandhara Hindko Academy (GHA) for its efforts in preserving and promoting Hindko and other Pakistani languages.

“The researchers met with the staff and visited various sections of the Hindko Academy, including the Dr Elahi Bakhsh Awan Library, and appreciated the work,” said the academy’s director, Dr. Muhammad Adil, while discussing the recent visit.

He mentioned that the visiting scholars included Dr Hanif Khalil, a professor at Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, and a renowned Pashto poet, writer, and researcher with numerous publications in Pashto, Urdu, and English to his credit; Dr Shahab Aziz, an expert in the study of religions; Johar Khalil, a distinguished Pashto poet, writer, and researcher; and Sher Ahmad Khalil, a well-known researcher and author.

The director said the scholars reviewed books, including rare editions, housed in the Prof Dr Elahi Bakhsh Awan Library and praised the literary collection on the region’s history, literature, and linguistics.

Research Officer Ali Awais Khayal said another noted researcher, Nisar Ahmad Khan, visited the academy and described its published books as groundbreaking contributions. He engaged in a detailed discussion about Peshawar, the Hindko language, and the Hindkowans, offering valuable historical and research-based insights.

He explained that the visitors were told that the Hindko Academy, established in April 2015 in Peshawar, operates as a public-private partnership between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Higher Education Department and the Gandhara Hindko Board. Its primary mission is to promote the Hindko language, culture, and literature, alongside other regional Pakistani languages.

The literati were informed that the academy has published over 450 publications in various languages, including Hindko, Pashto, Saraiki, Khowar, Kohistani, Brahui, Pothwari, Pahari, Urdu, and English. The academy has also published comprehensive Hindko dictionaries and the versified Hindko translation of the Holy Quran by the late Abdul Ghafoor Malik.

The academy’s regular periodicals include “Hindko Adab,” “The Gandhara Voice,” “Sarkhail,” “Taarey,” “Fatima,” and the English research magazine “Mother.” These serve as valuable resources for those interested in the literature and cultures of Hindko and other regional languages.

The visitors were informed that the academy organizes regular literary sessions, conferences, cultural festivals, and poetry recitals to promote linguistic and cultural heritage. It has hosted international conferences and events focusing on various regional languages and cultures.

They were also told that, in keeping with modern technological trends, the academy has developed mobile applications to promote Hindko, including a Hindko-Urdu dictionary and collections of Hindko proverbs and poetry.

The literati were informed that the academy had developed curricula for academic programs in Hindko, contributing to the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan’s approval of the BS Hindko programme.