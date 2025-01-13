Monday, January 13, 2025
PIA Privatisation Is a Joke

January 13, 2025
The recent announcement that all PIA debts have been transferred to the public to facilitate its privatisation epitomises the flawed logic of Pakistan’s privatisation schemes.

Initially, it was reported that PIA’s losses were due to an excessive workforce. The logical solution would have been to streamline operations and make the company profitable. Instead, the government decided to privatise PIA, along with its debts. After spending billions to attract investors, only one offer of Rs. 10 million was received—a fraction of the airline’s actual worth.

With all debts now cleared, a private firm will likely reduce the workforce to make PIA profitable, a move the government could have undertaken itself to avoid this mess. The whole purpose of establishing PIA as an independent company was to empower its directors to make swift decisions. However, the directors have been mere puppets, with the government still pulling the strings.

Why have independent directors if taxpayers continue to bear the costs while they enjoy perks? The privatisation process has become a farce, exposing poor governance and mismanagement at every level.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.

