PJA conducts training workshops for lawyers

LAHORE - The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA), in collaboration with the International Mediation and Arbitration Centre (ICDRL), under the Ministry of Law and Justice, has successfully conducted a two-day training workshop for lawyers on the topic of mediation and alternative dispute resolution (ADR). The workshop concluded on Sunday and featured insightful lectures by prominent figures, including the Director (L&M), Director ICDRL, CEO ADR International Mediator, and CAO World Bank. A total of 30 lawyers participated in the workshop, gaining valuable knowledge about mediation practices. In addition to this, a six-day training course on the judicial analysis of revenue documents for judges of the district judiciary also concluded at the academy. The session was chaired by the Director General of Punjab Judicial Academy, Mr. Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, and was attended by key academy officials, including Advisor and Director Admin Hafeez Ullah Khan, Director Program Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director Research Bushra Zaman, Director Training Irum Ayaz, and senior instructors Mahmood Azam, Ayesha Khalid, and Muhammad Khalid Khan. While addressing the participants, Mr. Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem emphasized the importance of continuous learning and professional development for judicial officers. He stated that judges, being custodians of justice, have the primary responsibility to ensure fair and timely justice. He highlighted the academy’s commitment to equipping judicial officers with modern skills and knowledge, particularly in the analysis of revenue documents, through practical and effective training programs led by expert instructors and resource persons. The six-day training on revenue documents was attended by civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional session judges. Participants appreciated the academy’s efforts to improve their practical understanding of revenue-related matters. Meanwhile, the two-day ADR workshop for lawyers was praised for its focus on alternative dispute resolution techniques. Advocate General Punjab, Khalid Ishaq, addressed the participants during the concluding session, emphasizing the significance of ADR in reducing the burden on the judiciary and promoting amicable dispute resolution. The Punjab Judicial Academy reaffirmed its dedication to providing high-quality training programs tailored to meet the evolving needs of the judicial system, encouraging feedback and suggestions from stakeholders to further enhance its initiatives.