PM Shehbaz orders swift completion of low-cost housing projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing low-cost housing projects at the earliest.

He issued these directives while chairing a review meeting of the projects being carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Works in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister also directed for collaborate with the private sector to enhance investment in the housing projects. He instructed to ensure validation of the third party in Federal government housing projects.

Shehbaz Sharif said the construction companies, having international repute, should be selected for projects to be built for government employees and masses. He also directed to select the companies for construction projects, ensuring a transparent procedure and on merit.

The Prime Minister instructed that construction projects should be completed within their stipulated time. The meeting was apprised about the dissolution of PWD and other dysfunctional institutions.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the reduction in corruption due to the dissolution of PWD and other dysfunctional institutions. He said the digitization of the system for allotment of houses to the government employees is a welcoming.

He said every possible measure will be taken to provide low-cost accommodation to every citizen of Pakistan. He said reforms are underway to check corruption in the projects meant for provision of low-cost houses to the people.

The Prime Minister also sought a comprehensive plan from the Ministry of Housing for provision of international standard facilities to the people. He directed to formulate and get approval to the National Housing Policy by March.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan's image at the global level has been restored due to the efforts of government as international cricket along with other sports and international conferences are being hosted in the country.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to construct international standard hotels, hospitals and establish other facilities for the guests coming from abroad.