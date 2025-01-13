Monday, January 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Profiteers, dead chicken sellers booked

NEWS WIRE
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  A crackdown on profiteers led to the recovery of dead chickens and the arrest of a shopkeeper on Kohat Road, in the vicinity of Bhana Mari police station, here on Sunday. The operation was conducted under the public agenda of good governance by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, supervised by Ration Controller Tausif Iqbal.

During inspections of shops in Amin Colony, several violations were found, including the sale of items at inflated prices, underweight bread, and the absence of official price lists. A chicken seller was caught with 12 dead chickens, leading to his immediate arrest. A report was subsequently filed at Bhana Mari Police Station for further legal action against the profiteers.

Authorities issued strict instructions to shopkeepers to ensure compliance with official price lists and warned that profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

SUPARCO set to launch indigenous electro-optical satellite

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025