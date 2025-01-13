Progress and Inclusive Textbook Reforms

Recently, I had the opportunity to listen to Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on a talk show. I want to commend his decision to review and remove hate content from Sindh’s textbooks. It is vital to consider what should be eliminated and what should be introduced.

For decades, we have grappled with religious intolerance, partly because our textbooks either exclude knowledge about other religions or focus exclusively on one. This exclusion fosters ignorance and a lack of respect for other beliefs. Policymakers should include lessons about various religions to promote tolerance.

Similarly, the promotion of a single sect in textbooks has harmful consequences. For instance, the tragic events in Parachinar highlight the dangers of sectarianism. Textbook content that glorifies violence or perpetuates sectarian divides should be removed to encourage a harmonious society.

Ethnic bias is another pressing issue. Prioritising one ethnicity or language over others undermines national unity. For example, emphasising Urdu at the expense of Sindhi, Punjabi, Balochi, or Pashto marginalises regional identities. We need balanced policies that embrace all ethnicities and languages equally.

Additionally, outdated gender stereotypes persist in our textbooks, portraying men as leaders and women as confined to domestic roles. This is not reflective of modern society, where women excel in every field. Textbooks should empower women and highlight the importance of girls’ education.

For a progressive society, it is essential to have textbooks that promote tolerance, discourage violence, eliminate ethnic bias, and empower women. By incorporating these values, we can build a healthier, more inclusive society.

ABDUL GHAFFAR,

Sindh.